Local Scene: Safe Trick or Treat returns to downtown Morgan Hill

Safe Trick or Treat

The Morgan Hill Downtown Association is bringing back the annual Safe Trick or Treat event. The Halloween trick-or-treating festivities will take place 5-7pm Oct. 31 on Monterey Road between Dunne and Main avenues.

The free tradition gives children and their families a safe place to enjoy Halloween festivities in their best costumes.

Anyone who would like to donate candy for trick-or-treaters can drop supplies off at the MHDA office, at 15 West Fifth Street, Suite A in Morgan Hill.

Open Studios preview

Meet the artists at an upcoming preview of the Nov. 5-6 Morgan Hill Open Studios events. The preview will take place 3-5pm Oct. 29 at the Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

Attendees will be able to meet the artists participating in the open studios tour, and get a sneak preview of works that will be on display. A total of 52 artists from Morgan Hill, Gilroy, San Martin and south San Jose will showcase their works at the Nov. 5-6 open studios.

View the Morgan Hill Open Studios digital guide at https://www.morganhillopenstudios.org/ for more information, including specific locations and schedules for the two-day event.

Morgan Hill Open Studios was created in collaboration with the city’s Library, Culture and Arts Commission and the City of Morgan Hill, as a project of the El Toro Culture & Arts Committee of the Morgan Hill Community Foundation.

Blood drive at La Quinta Inn

La Quinta Inn & Suites, 17043 Condit Road in Morgan Hill, will host a community blood drive in collaboration with the Stanford Blood Center from 12-4pm Oct. 24.

Walk-in availability might be limited, and anyone interested in donating blood is asked to make an appointment by visiting stanford.io/3rQnL0U or by calling 888.723.7831. Donors will be required to wear a face covering.

“Blood donors are essential to the health and safety of our community. You never know when you or someone you know could need blood,“ said Phillip Martin, Stanford Blood Center Account Manager. “In critical situations, it’s the blood that has already been donated that saves lives at a moment’s notice. That’s why we are asking our community members to step up to come out to the La Quinta Inn blood drive. In just one hour, you could donate enough blood to help multiple patients at a time they need it most.”

In preparation for their donation, donors are asked to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID. First time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification.

Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a special need for type O blood. O negative donors are universal donors, (meaning anyone can receive O- blood no matter their type,) and O- is often used for trauma and pediatric patients, says a press release from the Stanford Blood Center.

As a special thanks for keeping patients a priority, anyone who donates at the Oct. 24 drive will receive 1,000 bonus points to spend in the Donor Loyalty Store on a $10 gift card from Chipotle, Jamba Juice, Lowe’s or Peet’s Coffee. Donors will also receive four free Stanford football tickets to the Nov. 26 game vs. BYU.