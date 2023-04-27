Religion: The symbol of love

I grew up like many, drawing a heart as the symbol of love. I still see it today in many drawings, cards and advertisements. The heart is the place where love resides. However, in the church that I attended when I was young, although they spoke to us about love, I did not see hearts anywhere. What I did see were crosses. Outside and inside the church building, in all places, in houses, in vehicles, on people. And I got used to seeing the cross as an ornament.

It was much later that I understood the beauty of the meaning of the cross. It was the way God showed us His love, by giving us the best He had: His Son. My first lesson about the cross was that I should also strive to do my best.

Father Sergio Noe Ovando

I realized that in the cross is everything I needed to understand and live. I read that a cross is made of two beams: a vertical one that supports the other, the horizontal beam. You cannot fashion a cross with only one piece of wood.

A cross has both a human dimension and a supernatural dimension. This is the key to everything: since the cross is a symbol, each part has its meaning. The vertical beam reminds us of God’s unconditional love, not based on our achievements or merits. However, it leaves an underlying question about our love for God.

The other, the horizontal beam, reminds us of love for others: everyone without exception, even our enemies, which is most difficult, yet necessary.

The cross then reminds us of the essentials of our relationship with God and with our brothers and sisters.

The heart then represents the place where love resides, and the Cross of Jesus is the way God loves us and also the way we should love.

When looking at the crosses that we find in our daily lives, let us see in that symbol its meaning, so simple, but at the same time so deep.

Father Sergio Noe Ovando is Pastor of St. Catherine of Alexandria, Catholic Church in Morgan Hill. An active member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance, Father Sergio can be reached at [email protected].