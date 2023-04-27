good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 27, 2023
Young Earth Day festival attendees learn about honeycombs at the April 22 event in Morgan Hill. Photo: Elizabeth Mandel
Morgan Hill celebrates Earth Day 

Festival took place April 22 at Morgan Hill CCC

By: Courtesy of AAUW Morgan Hill
Morgan Hill celebrated Earth Day on April 22 with a festival organized by the local chapter of AAUW at the Community and Cultural Center. The branch’s Community Education and Action Committee (CEAC) organized an event that invited community members of all ages to learn about environmental issues and solutions in a family-friendly atmosphere. 

This second annual local celebration attracted hundreds of attendees and dozens of partner organizations and featured hands-on activities, live entertainment and local food trucks. Attendees learned about recycling; alternative modes of transportation such as bicycles and electric vehicles; producing your own food through gardening, beekeeping and other activities; and the value of open space and habitat preservation. Kids enjoyed face painting and crafting while everyone was treated to live entertainment, demonstrations, games and giveaways. 

Among the many organizations participating were the Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center (WERC) and the City of Morgan Hill’s environmental services department. A display of the induction stove, “the cleanest and most efficient way to cook,” was also a highlight of the event. 

A complete list of exhibitors can be found at bit.ly/3HihmUm

The festival will return April 20, 2024, with the latest information on how people can be part of the solution to building a cleaner and safer world.

Crafting and face painting were among the many activities enjoyed by local children at the April 22 Earth Day festival at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center. Photo: Elizabeth Mandel
