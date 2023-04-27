Local Scene: Art A La Carte, FFA auction, Health & Wellness Fair

Recycle your mattress for free

The Rosso Furniture Warehouse has joined the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress collection network of drop-off locations. The Morgan Hill store, located at 212 Tennant Ave., accepts unwanted mattresses and box springs from the public, on Wednesdays and Fridays from 12-4pm.

MRC’s Bye Bye Mattress program is funded through a state-approved $10.50 recycling fee that is collected on each mattress or box spring purchased by California consumers, according to a press release from MRC. The fee is used to establish free drop-off locations and collection events throughout the state, transport collected units from these sites to companies that dismantle the discarded products and recycle the materials. Other portions of the fee are dedicated to combating illegal dumping and research efforts that improve the recycling process and recyclability of the component material.

“Thanks to Rosso Furniture Warehouse’s participation, valuable steel, foam, fibers and wood will be diverted from landfill,” said Mike O’Donnell, MRC’s Chief Operating Officer. “Those mattress components will be used in new products like carpet padding, insulation, filters and construction rebar.”

For those unable to transport a mattress to Morgan Hill, other no-cost options are available. Residents purchasing a new mattress soon should ask their selected retailer how to pick up their old mattress. The California law that created MRC’s program also requires any retailer delivering a purchased mattress to offer their customer the option to pick up an old mattress at no added cost.

Art a la Carte coming up

Art a la Carte, a free springtime arts and crafts event for children ages 2-10, is scheduled for 11am-2pm April 29 at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

This year’s theme is “Imagine Happiness.” The annual event hosted by the city’s Library, Culture and Arts Commission is an opportunity for young members of the community to express themselves through the arts, and for adults to learn from the mouths of children what being happy means to them.

Booths with theme-related hands-on arts and crafts projects, with all materials and supplies provided by local businesses and organizations, will ensure kids have a wonderful and creative time. A CalFire truck, MHPD educational car, an hour-long cultural program by local talent and many more fun features are on tap for the educational family outing.

April 28 auction supports FFA students

Support the Live Oak-Morgan Hill and Sobrato Future Farmers of America by attending the 20th annual FFA Spring Auction fundraiser April 28 at Guglielmo Winery.

Tickets to the fundraiser include food, wine and a donation drawing, according to the FFA Morgan Hill Alumni and Sobrato Boosters. Both a live auction and silent auction will take place at the event, which starts at 4:30pm April 28.

Proceeds benefit student scholarships and grants for both the Live Oak and Sobrato FFA organizations. The Live Oak-Morgan Hill FFA chapter was founded 93 years ago, and the Sobrato chapter just celebrated its 18th year.

“Both programs are growing and providing leadership opportunities and career/college exposure to students,” says an email from Kris Friebel, a local FFA alumnus and auction volunteer. “Throughout its history, FFA has been making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing leadership, personal growth and career success through agriculture education.”

Tickets for the April 28 auction cost $25 in advance, and $30 at the door. To purchase tickets or for more information, email [email protected] or [email protected]. Event organizers are also seeking sponsorships for the April 28 auction.

Tickets can also be purchased by PayPal to [email protected], or by Venmo to @MHFFA-Alumni (be sure to list your full name and how many tickets you are purchasing).

Supervisors approve public health assessment of Latino community

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on April 18 approved a proposal from Supervisor Sylvia Arenas for the Public Health Department to begin a comprehensive assessment of the health of the Latino community in the county.

In the more than a decade since the last Latino health assessment was completed, the Latino community has disproportionately faced acute health crises, most notably particularly high rates of Covid-19, according to Arenas.

“Santa Clara County’s Latino community has faced disproportionate exposure to crisis after crisis—from the Covid-19 pandemic to the housing crisis, and beyond,” she said. “This health assessment will give our community and policy makers the information and more importantly the policy recommendations they need to take real and sustained action to correct this disparity.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic revealed for us some of the unique factors that affect our Latinx community members, which further highlighted why it’s so important that we better understand key health issues impacting the Latinx community,” said Dr. Sarah Rudman, Deputy Health Officer of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

For information on the assessment, visit bit.ly/43GZHPH.

Health & Wellness Fair is May 6

Local organizations are teaming up to offer a multi-generational, interactive resource fair focused on health and wellness in Morgan Hill. The Health & Wellness Fair will take place 10am-1pm May 6, at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

The fair is open for free admission to residents of Morgan Hill and surrounding communities.

The event is sponsored by the City of Morgan Hill, Morgan Hill Senior Advisory Committee, Morgan Hill Unified School District, the Youth Task Force, Morgan Hill Parks and Recreation Commission and the Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce.

“Morgan Hill values health and wellness for all residents of all ages, and this fair is a fantastic collaboration among organizations that all promote health and wellness through unique perspectives and programs for our community,” said Cricket Rubino, Chair of the Morgan Hill Senior Advisory Committee.

During the Health & Wellness Fair, vendors will have exhibits and interactive displays, providing information and resources as well as raffle prizes and giveaways. Workshops will be held inside the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center at 10:30am and 11:30am. Topics to be covered include nutrition, mental health awareness and how to avoid scams.

Vision and hearing screenings will be available for children.

Entertainment will be provided by MHUD as well as the Chiqlets Zumba dance group.

Food trucks will be on hand with drinks and food for purchase.

For more information, visit www.morganhill.ca.gov/events.