good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
62.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
January 12, 2023
Article Search
FeaturedNewsReligion

Religion: The dream is still alive in us

By: Father Sergio Noe Ovando
11
0

Coming from another country I found it difficult to understand the problems of racism as it had been experienced in the United States in the past. Despite apparent advances and significant changes in recent decades, the reality of racism remains. And this is difficult to understand.

Martin Luther King’s vision is not just a dream. It is recognition of the plan that God has for us: that we are all equal in God’s eyes, that we are all sisters and brothers. History teaches us that we have worked toward that dream, and we have indeed made some progress, but we must continue to work until the promise of the dream is fulfilled. It is up to us, to each and all of us, who live in this time and place, to teach, to educate, to work for human rights in every aspect of society.

Father Sergio Noe Ovando

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” (Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776).

We start with ourselves: to understand and share with others that what is essential is rarely visible—“L’essentiel est invisible pour les yeux” (The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry).

Our essence is not our race or color, our gender, our language, our place of origin, or the attributes that we can see. What we are is more and if we cannot comprehend that, we fall into a world of superficiality, and we overlook what is most important in us. 

However, while we are equal in dignity and rights, we are different. In our work to bring the dream of Martin Luther King to fullness, we cannot forget that diversity also brings beauty to the world.

The essence of human beings is that all are created in God’s image. In the philosophical aspect is the spiritual soul that we have, the analytic thoughts that make us who we are. 

In the eyes of God, we are all equal, and united: There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free person, there is not male and female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus… (Galatians 3:28).  

We continue to work for a world in which we live as brothers and sisters, with peace, justice and harmony for all, because the dream lives on in us, as it should throughout our society and our world. 

This Sunday, Jan. 15, the interfaith community will convene together again in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr., at St. Mary’s Parish, 11 First St. in Gilroy, beginning at 3pm. We cordially invite you to join us and hope to see you there!

Father Sergio Noe Ovando is Pastor of St. Catherine of Alexandria, Catholic Church in Morgan Hill. An active member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance, Father Sergio can be reached at [email protected].

Father Sergio Noe Ovando

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,224FollowersFollow
2,865FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Sobrato boys soccer shows it’s the favorite to win the BVAL...

LOHS Robotics Team looks forward to 2023 season