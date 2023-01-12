good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 12, 2023
The Live Oak Robotics Team, known as Nuts and Bolts, hosted a STEM night at the school library Dec. 16. Contributed photo
LOHS Robotics Team looks forward to 2023 season

Nuts and Bolts thrives with help from community, sponsors

By: Contributed
On Dec. 16, the Live Oak High School Robotics Team, Nuts and Bolts, held a local STEM Night at the Live Oak High School Library. Their mission was to show the students of Morgan Hill, especially elementary and middle school students, the importance of STEM. 

Groups such as AAUW Tech Trek educated students on the importance of women in STEM and their many ways of getting girls involved in STEM, as well as a fun marshmallow shooter game that educated students about physics. 

American Institute of Mathematics representative Kelly Barnes also showed up and educated students and parents about her program, and brought a small maze and some fun math games. 

The final group that showed up was Silicon Valley Engineering Fair. They brought marshmallows and red vines to make DNA and informed kids about the upcoming science fair. Nuts and Bolts was able to teach kids about engineering and physics by building towers from marshmallows and toothpicks, and with engineering kits to build real world objects for more advanced activities. They also taught kids the basics of coding with a fun board game and educated the community about robotics and Nuts and Bolts’ amazing season. 

Our 2022 season robot, Slaybot, was constructed by 30 determined teenagers for FRCs game RAPID REACT. They competed in two competitions last year and ended up getting second place at Monterey Bay Regionals. 

In their 2023 season, Nuts and Bolts looks forward to competing there again. As a team, they strive to educate their community and peers about STEM and robotics, and to gain experience and to have fun doing something they love. 

However, much of this wouldn’t be possible without help from the community. The Live Oak Robotics Team would like to thank their hard working mentors and teachers—Brent Taira, Chris Barreras, Mandana Kompani, Jillian Ray; their supportive parents; and their sponsors The Law Offices of James A, War, Laramie Trevino, GROUNDRUSH Financial LLC, FRC Sustainability, FIRST NorCal, PG&E, Morgan Hill Community Foundation, CISCO Technology, Applied Materials, KETLINSKI Law Offices, Robert W Barham and Fascon Construction INC. 

Fascon Construction, a family owned corporation, has shown their dedication to Morgan Hill as a community member by supporting Live Oak High Schools Robotics Team. The team was in need of a water dispenser to help decrease their plastic waste and Fascon Construction was there to help. 

Contributed

