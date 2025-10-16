Most of us have seen a caricature artist at a fair or amusement park. In just a few minutes, they can draw a face that looks familiar but exaggerated. The nose is bigger, the smile wider, the eyes brighter. It’s recognizable, but not quite real.

Pastor Michael Best

The same thing can happen with faith. Many people admire Jesus. They quote His sayings, reference His compassion, and even shape their worldview around what they think He stood for. But often, what they’re following isn’t the real Jesus, but a caricature of Jesus.

There are numerous examples we see of this in our world. For instance, take the Therapist Jesus. He is warm and understanding. He listens to our problems, helps us feel better, and gives solid life advice.

But in this version, He never confronts, never challenges and never disciplines. He soothes the soul but never changes the heart.

There’s the Social Activist Jesus, who calls for justice, love and care for the marginalized, all of which are powerful and biblical themes. Yet this version often skips over His calls to holiness, repentance and obedience to Scripture. It’s love without accountability, compassion without conviction.

Some desire the Prosperity Jesus, who promises blessing, success and happiness. He exists to make our plans work out. But that’s not the Jesus who spoke of taking up a cross or losing one’s life to find it. God’s call for his children is not to make them comfortable, but formidable.

If you grew up in strict, legalistic religious settings, maybe you believe in the Judgmental Jesus. He’s harsh, ready to punish and always disappointed. H2e majors in guilt and withholds grace. But we know that it’s God’s kindness that leads to repentance, and that there is always more grace in his heart than sin in our lives.

Each of these caricatures contains a piece of truth, but when one trait is exaggerated and others ignored, we lose the fullness of who Jesus is. The real Jesus of the Bible is far richer and more complex. He is both merciful and just, gentle and firm, accepting and transforming.

He dined with outcasts yet called them to a new way of life. He extended forgiveness but also said, “Go and sin no more.” He is grace and truth in perfect harmony.

If we follow a caricature of Jesus, we’ll end up living a caricature of Christianity, something shallow, sentimental or harsh, but not alive. The invitation of Scripture is to know Jesus as He truly is, full of grace and truth, hope and holiness, love and power.

That’s not just good theology; it’s good news for Morgan Hill and Gilroy.

Michael Best is the Lead Pastor at Morgan Hill Bible Church and a member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance. He can be reached at mi*****@*****le.org.