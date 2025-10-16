Morgan Hill’s annual Halloween decoration competition is back for its third year, showcasing haunted houses and neighborhoods across town as residents compete for top horrors.

The Morgan Hill Haunt, organized by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, will see judges from the Library Culture and Arts Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission evaluate entries between Oct. 17 and 20 after sunset. Registration closed Tuesday, with organizers expecting 30 to 40 participating homes based on previous years’ turnout.

“We thought that it would be a really good opportunity for community engagement, just to get that sense of community kind of going,” said Nichole Martin, Community Services Supervisor for Morgan Hill. The program launched in 2023 as the city sought ways to reconnect residents following the pandemic.

The competition has attracted both casual decorators and serious contenders. Among the participants is JR Mattos of James Lex Lane, whose company, Mattos Designs, creates animated light displays including the Christmas in the Park drive-through.

Mattos, who has won the competition several times, plans to debut projection mapping technology this year that will transform his house into a haunted mansion.

Pirates take center stage at the Blazek home on San Pedro Avenue, with a light show programmed in time with Halloween classics such as “Monster Mash.” Photo: Calvin Nuttall

“I try new products on my house and just have fun,” Mattos said. “That’s why my house is always different every single year.”

Another returning winner, John Blazek of San Pedro Avenue, has created a pirate-themed display this year featuring custom programming synchronized to five songs, including “Monster Mash” and “Ghostbusters.” Blazek, who programs all his displays himself—a process taking 30 to 60 hours per song—said he does it primarily for the neighborhood children.

“The kids totally love it, and that’s why I do it,” said Blazek, whose birthday falls on Halloween.

Edgar Martinez of Serene Drive said he decorates primarily to share his love of the holiday with his children, ages 4 and 7, who helped him create a pumpkin patch display this year.

“I’ve always liked the holiday, and so I wanted to pass it forward to the kids,” Martinez said. “I just recently started paying attention to the competition, and I’m like, hey, it’s more for the kids to enjoy. I go enjoy their stuff, and if people want to come and look at my stuff, great.”

Participants will be judged in three categories: Most Creative, Best Use of Effects and Scariest Decor, with the winner being awarded “the ultimate Halloween home decorating bragging rights.”

The Morgan Hill Wine Trolley is sponsoring the event, offering tours to view some of the decorated homes, with proceeds from ticket sales supporting Parks and Recreation programs. Four nightly tours will be available each evening Oct. 26-30 aboard the vintage cable car trolley, lasting 20-28 minutes at $15 a ticket.

For a list of participating households, check the city’s website at morganhill.ca.gov/2460/Morgan-Hill-Haunt. For more information on the Wine Trolley tours and to purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/3zw2amjs.