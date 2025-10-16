Eat, drink, play, work out, get healthy and beautiful, design or buy a house and get it financed all at the Historic Granary located on Depot Street by the train station in downtown Morgan Hill.

Wander the garden paths and take in the quiet nature of a heritage orchard. Sit on the deck with a cup of your favorite brew and watch the sun illuminate the hillsides of El Toro.

Revel in our 20th anniversary of downtown excellence and meet the Granary community while experiencing award winning architecture.

When the Granary first opened in 2005, it was one of the first buildings to be developed using the USGBC LEED practice for sustainable buildings. In 2007, the Granary and architects Charles Weston and Lesley Miles AIA—owners of Weston Miles Architects—who developed the building, received the 25th LEED gold certification in the world. Now there are more than 195,000 buildings LEED certified worldwide.

In 2009, the Granary also received the coveted State of California redevelopment award for commercial architecture.

But the most important part of the Granary is not just the physical sustainability and the overall environmental health of the building; it is the sustainability of the Granary community itself.

The open community oriented design allows the more than 20 tenants to continue to evolve by adding new spaces—for example, Bike Therapy changing name to local brand Specialized and expanding inventory; Barrel and Bean adding more indoor seating soon and more yummy snacks like bagels; and Odeum expanding hours open to 10 in the evening and a continually evolving menu with comfortable seating in a redesigned patio. It is a brunch favorite too!

For architecture fans, the recently completed Silos building designed by Charles Weston AIA is an opportunity to get a great craft cocktail and a small plate and check out the architectural nuance of this building constructed around the silos.

Reuse of buildings is one of the greenest things that can be done. As you wander the site both outdoors and inside, the history of our small agrarian town becomes clear and what once was the way of life in Morgan Hill.

Today there are 20 different tenants—restaurants, retail spaces and office spaces that all share the space working together as a group and being part of the Granary is an important commitment. Working together, they all look forward to welcoming the public to come and visit.

Buy a bike, get your haircut, have a cup of coffee, get a beer, grab a pizza, a really elegant meal to celebrate something special or a cocktail after work. While you’re there you might as well buy a house, get it financed and then of course, design a new kitchen and then—because you’ve had all these wonderful goodies to eat—work out and darned if you didn’t pick up that box incorrectly while you were working on the kitchen remodel, get your back adjusted.

So all in all there’s an opportunity at the Granary to experience life at its sustainable fullest. Twenty years and counting!

Lesley Miles is a Morgan Hill resident, architect and co-owner of Weston Miles Architects, which developed the Granary in the city’s downtown.