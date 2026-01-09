“There is no peace on earth,” I said, “for hate is strong and mocks the song of peace on earth, good-will to men!” Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned these words in a poem written during the Civil War in 1863. The poem was later set to music and is still sung today as “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”

Sadly, 162 years later this sentiment still rings true, as wars rage across the globe.

According to the Uppsala Conflict Data Program (UCDP), there are about 61 active armed conflicts worldwide involving states or organized armed groups.

This is the highest number of armed conflicts recorded since the data series began in 1946.

Even though most of these wars are occurring far from us, we are living in an era of increasing polarization, divisiveness, anger and hate that affects our country, state and community.

As we enter this new year, may we not only hope for less anger, violence and war; let us resolve to do something about it.

Russell M. Nelson, former president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “None of us can control nations or the actions of others or even members of our own families. But we can control ourselves. My call today…is to end conflicts that are raging in your heart, your home and your life.”

President Nelson also taught, “Anger never persuades. Hostility builds no one. Contention never leads to inspired solutions.”

In 1963, exactly 100 years after Longfellow wrote his “Christmas Bells” poem, Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote the following: “Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Life is all about choices. Let us choose to “turn the other cheek” instead of fighting back.

Let us choose not to offend others.

Let us choose not to be offended.

Let us choose light over darkness and love over hate.

Let us choose to forgive.

Let us choose to follow the admonition of Jesus Christ and love all humankind, even our enemies.

We may not be able to broker peace deals in the wars of the world, but we can be peacemakers in our own spheres of influence.

Let us make a New Year’s resolution to end conflict in our own lives and work on repairing or improving important relationships.

This year, let us all follow this advice from President Nelson: “Contention is a choice. Peacemaking is a choice. You have your agency to choose contention or reconciliation. I urge you to choose to be a peacemaker, now and always.”

And as peacemakers, I hope we can confidently sing the last line of Longfellow’s poem, “God is not dead, nor doth He sleep; the Wrong shall fail, the Right prevail, with peace on earth good-will to men.”

Clint J. Zollinger is the Bishop of the Gilroy Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is a member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County.