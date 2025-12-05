In our busy lives here in Morgan Hill, Gilroy and beyond, we often feel stressed by traffic, work deadlines or daily chores. We look for peace in vacations, shopping or other external things. But what if the real source of happiness has been inside us all along?

An ancient piece of wisdom (Dhammapada Verse 1), attributed to a spiritual teacher known as the Buddha, gives us a powerful key. It says that our thoughts shape our entire world.

Abbot Phrakrubhavanavides (Manikanto Bhikkhu)

Let’s explore this simple but life-changing idea.

The Wisdom: “Your mind is the leader.”

The teaching can be summarized like this: Everything we do starts with a thought. Our mind is the leader and creator of our experience. If we speak or act with a negative mind, unhappiness will follow us as surely as a wheel follows the ox that pulls the cart.

What does this mean for us today? You are the builder of your day. Think about your morning. Before you said a word or did anything, you had thoughts. Maybe you thought, “I’m so tired,” and your whole morning felt heavy. Or perhaps you thought, “I’m grateful for this new day,” and you started with more energy.

Your thoughts are the blueprint for your actions and feelings. Your mind is the CEO of your life. Your mind is the boss.

If the “CEO” is calm and positive, it makes good decisions. It handles problems with patience. If the “CEO” is angry or fearful, it can create conflicts and stress. The quality of your mind determines the quality of your day.

The law of cause and effect is the core lesson. Negative actions born from negative thoughts—like anger, gossip or impatience—naturally lead to unhappiness. It’s not magic or punishment.

It’s like planting a seed. If you plant a seed of negativity, you will not harvest a flower of joy. Acting with a negative mind creates trouble for yourself and others.

Just as a wheel follows the ox that pulls the cart, imagine your mind is the driver of a car. The car is your life. If the driver is reckless, distracted or angry, the car will have problems and likely crash.

Wherever the driver goes, the car must follow. In the same way, wherever your mind goes, your life follows.

The main message for a happier life is simple: your peace and happiness depend on the quality of your mind. You have more power than you think because you can learn to manage your thoughts.

A practical tip for today: You don’t need to stop negative thoughts. Just learn to pause. The next time you feel stressed in line at the supermarket or frustrated in traffic, take one deep breath. Notice the angry thought without immediately acting on it.

This small space gives you the power to choose a better response—maybe a smile instead of a complaint. This simple practice can prevent a lot of daily unhappiness.

This teaching isn’t about having a perfect mind. It’s about paying attention. By becoming a better friend to your own mind, you can use its incredible power to build a more peaceful and happy life, right here in our community, one thought at a time.

Phrakrubhavanavides (Manikanto Bhikkhu) is the senior Abbot of the Dhammakaya Meditation Center Silicon Valley. He is an active member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance and can be reached at ob*****@*****il.com.