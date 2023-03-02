good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.4 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
March 2, 2023
Article Search
FeaturedNewsReligion

Religion: Bettering One’s Relationship With The Lord

By: Rev. Michael Hendrickson
2
0

“Then Jesus was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. And He fasted for forty days and forty nights.”  Mathew 4: 1-2

The recent appearance of actor Mark Wahlberg with his “40 Day Challenge” on NBC’s Today morning program reminded many in the general public that the Christian season of Lent is upon us. For Western Christians, including Roman Catholics, Lent begins with Ash Wednesday and the ubiquitous ashes on the forehead. Eastern Christians begin Lent on a Monday. [For the Eastern Orthodox this year, Lent started Feb. 27 while Eastern Catholics begin their Lent two days prior to Ash Wednesday every year.]

Rev. Michael Hendrickson

For such an important season, the origins of Lent and the practice of the season have varied greatly over the centuries. Lent in its contemporary 40-day observance, inspired by Jesus’ 40 days in the desert after His Baptism, was probably not finalized until the late fourth century. Ash Wednesday appears as late as the 8th century.  

Regardless of the history of this season, Lent has one well-known purpose—repentance—and a more obscured one—preparation for Easter. Lent is a time when Christians, through the practices of prayer, fasting and almsgiving, are called to repent and thereby become closer to God. Additionally, various voluntary abstinences from material things are often selected by the faithful. Contemporary choices include such things as sweets, video games and alcohol. Increased time spent in private and public prayer is a choice made by many.  

Lesser known is that Lent is not just temporally connected with Easter Sunday, but serves as the preparation period for Easter, when the great mystery of Christ’s Resurrection is celebrated with great fervor.

Within the Catholic Church and other churches that still utilize the lengthy ancient catechumenate process for preparing adults for baptism, Lent serves as a period with several preparatory rituals prior to the catechumens’ baptisms during the Easter Vigil on the night between Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. For the already-baptized faithful, the Lenten disciplines prepare us to renew our baptismal promises on Easter Sunday. Public worship also has a different “feel” to it, with Lent-specific hymns, simple church decorations and unique Lenten practices such as Stations of the Cross and Palm Sunday celebrated.

Regardless of whether a Christian is a member of a liturgical church or not, observance of the Lenten disciplines of prayer, fasting and almsgiving is recommended to better one’s relationship with the Lord.

Rev. Michael Hendrickson is the Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Gilroy and an active participant in the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County. He can be contacted at [email protected].

Rev. Michael Hendrickson

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,227FollowersFollow
2,870FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Guest View: Valley Water chair highlights board’s goals for 2023

sunshine bicycles

Sunshine Bicycles closing up shop after nearly five decades