Visit Morgan Hill Executive Director Krista Rupp will depart from her local role to lead Visit Morro Bay, returning to her hometown where her career in tourism began.

Since March 2020, Rupp has led Visit Morgan Hill from a concept to a fully operational organization, serving as its sole staff member and building the city’s tourism program from the ground up during one of the most challenging periods for the industry, says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill.

City officials said Rupp’s work has had a lasting positive impact on the Morgan Hill community. She developed the city’s first Destination Strategic Plan and tourism brand, helping define how Morgan Hill shows up for visitors while supporting local businesses, events and the broader economy.

“My time in Morgan Hill has been incredibly meaningful,” Rupp said. “It’s been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate community and help share its story.”

Beyond marketing, she focused on building connections. She brought travel writers, influencers and tour operators to Morgan Hill, generating coverage that highlighted local restaurants, wineries, small businesses and community events.

Rupp also played a key role in strengthening the city’s tourism foundation, the press release says. She led the successful renewal of the Tourism Business Improvement District, securing long-term funding with strong support from local lodging partners.

She worked closely with community organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Association, wineries, and city teams, to support initiatives like Merry Morgan Hill, Foodie Month and downtown events that bring energy and activity to the community.

Her partnerships extended into recreation and community pride. Rupp helped establish Morgan Hill as the training home for the Bay Area Panthers, bringing regional attention and celebrating alongside local fans during the Panthers 2023 championship run. She also launched Morgan Hill’s first official Destination Guide, a widely distributed publication that showcases the people, places, and experiences that define the community.

“Krista successfully built this organization from the ground up,” said Visit Morgan Hill Board Chair Michael Meredith. “Her leadership and commitment have made a meaningful difference for Morgan Hill businesses and the Community as a whole.”

City officials said Visit Morgan Hill will launch an executive search for an Executive Director to lead the Tourism Business Improvement District into a new era of growth and innovation, building on the momentum of the city’s recent tourism success and vibrant economic development.