Sip, taste and support local nonprofits at SCV Wine Auction

On March 25, Santa Clara Valley Wine Auction ticket holders will be able to enjoy local wines and cuisine, dance to live entertainment and bid on gifts from area businesses and nonprofits—all for a good cause.

Proceeds from the 2023 Wine Auction—presented by the Morgan Hill Community Foundation and the Wineries of Santa Clara Valley Association—will benefit nonprofits that serve the greater Morgan Hill area, with the disbursement of those funds facilitated by the foundation, says a press release from MHCF. The theme of this year’s auction is “Taste, Connect and Make an Impact.”

“The Saturday, March 25 event brings together guests to taste amazing wines and small bites from the Santa Clara Valley AVA and Morgan Hill restaurants, and for the opportunity to connect with regional nonprofits and make an impact by bidding on silent and live auction items,” says the press release.

The Guglielmo family of Morgan Hill will host the Wine Auction at their winery and event center, Guglielmo Winery. Established in 1925 in east Morgan Hill, Guglielmo Winery is one of the oldest wineries in Santa Clara Valley.

“We’re looking forward to hosting this event with a focus on the Santa Clara Valley Wine Region, showcasing its rich winemaking heritage and award-winning wines,” said Gene Guglielmo of Guglielmo Winery. “We want to recognize the important work local charitable organizations are doing for the community and provide support through this fundraising opportunity.”

General admission tickets ($85 apiece before March 12, or $100 after) to the Wine Auction includes “the grand wine and food tasting with live music” from 6-9pm March 25, says the press release. VIP admission ($125 apiece) gives ticket holders early entry to the Wine Auction at 5pm for premium wine tasting with sommeliers from the “Sip Sip Hooray” podcast in Guglielmo’s Heritage Room, along with charcuterie and a live harpist, plus a private barrel tasting.

“I’m so grateful for the outpouring of support from the Wineries of Santa Clara Valley, Guglielmo Family, Morgan Hill restaurants, event sponsors, auction item donors and nonprofits who are contributing to this effort,” said MHCF President Bob Lipscomb. “In addition, many community volunteers have spent countless hours working to plan this wonderful event that will raise much needed funds to support nonprofit charitable organizations including individuals from Visit Morgan Hill, the Downtown Association and the Chamber of Commerce.”

MHCF is also currently seeking donations to the Wine Auction—in the form of sponsorships and auction items, says the press release. Wine Auction sponsors to date include Ladera Grill, the Persing Family Fund, Bre Garcia Events, Anaerobe Systems, The Ford Store Morgan Hill and Heritage Bank of Commerce.

Auction items have been donated from Jewel Box and Miramar Vineyards.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the March 25 Wine Auction or donating auction items can visit the event website at santaclaravalleywineauction.org.

“We are so grateful for the support of our business community and individuals that continually give back substantial donations to the local community,” said Matt Wendt, MHCF Board Member.

MHCF is an all-volunteer nonprofit that connects donors with local needs in the community, says the press release. The foundation has served the greater Morgan Hill area for more than 20 years, and raises funds annually that are provided back to the community and other nonprofits through a grant program and other initiatives.

In November 2022, MHCF provided $22,000 worth of grants to 10 local nonprofits.

Joe Trammell, also an MHCF Board Member, added, “We are receiving many auction items from nonprofits who want to participate, along with businesses who are donating items for the Community Foundation to auction at the event. We’re so very appreciative of those who are participating and donating with the ultimate goal of obtaining proceeds from the auction to support local nonprofit projects and programs.”

Tickets to the Santa Clara Valley Wine Auction are sold on a first come basis and attendance is limited to adults 21 years and older. To purchase tickets, volunteer or provide a sponsorship or donation, visit santaclaravalleywineauction.org.

For more information about MHCF, visit morganhillcf.org.