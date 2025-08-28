I believe in you. You picked out a great outfit this morning. You have what it takes to accomplish the tasks in front of you. You are going to make someone smile today.

Did any of that lift you up? Make you smile? There’s no denying the pain that a harsh word can cause, but how often do you think about the positive impact a good word can have? Think about the last compliment you received. How did that impact you? How did that change your day?

Pastor Ben Palm

In the Bible, James compares the tongue to a rudder on a ship or a bridle in a horse’s mouth. They are both small things, but they control the direction of something much larger. The tongue is a small thing, but it can direct the course of someone’s day.

The Bible has a lot to say about our words. Yes, it says a lot about what we should not say and how we should not speak. But it also gives a lot of encouragement in how your words can be a blessing to others.

Here are a few ways you can use your words to help others.

“Anxiety in a man’s heart weighs him down, but a good word makes him glad.” (Proverbs 12:25) So many of us live with anxiety as a regular part of our lives. Whether we are worrying about our job, our family, our friends, our home or many other things, it’s hard to find moments of joy when the weight of the world is sitting on our shoulders.

Think of how powerful it is when someone comes and just reminds you of something good. Whether it’s helping you see your worrisome situation in a positive light or being reminded of the blessings you have, that good word can help the anxiety melt away. So find someone today and lift their anxiety away with a good word.

“A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” (Proverbs 15:1) We have all seen the argument that starts small but quickly spins out of control as the voices get louder and louder and the insults get meaner and meaner. The hard part is that when we are in these situations, we usually feel justified in our anger.

But this verse is a simple reminder that the path toward defusing the situation is a gentle answer. The step is simple, but it’s a hard step. So take a breath, think for a second, and then speak the gentle, good word to the person that is frustrated or angry.

“In all your ways acknowledge [the Lord], and he will make straight your paths.” (Proverbs 3:6) The first two verses mentioned, and so many like them, are amazing things to strive for, but they are not possible on our own. This is where our faith is essential.

We rely on the Lord to be able to live these things out. I’ve tried on my own to say the right things, but I fail time after time. So in all things, it is vital I give the credit to the Lord. He is the one that directs me toward the right things to say. He makes my paths straight.

A good word goes a long way. It can have an impact. So lean on the Lord to give you the right words to say. And when they come, know that those words can change someone’s day for the better. I believe in you!

Ben Palm is the outreach pastor at Morgan Hill Bible Church and a member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance. He is also a chaplain for the Morgan Hill Police Department. Ben can be reached at be*@*****le.org.