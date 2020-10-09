Election Day is Nov. 3, but voters in Santa Clara County have already started casting and submitting their ballots, partly thanks to the installation of dozens of 24-hour drop boxes placed by election officials throughout the county.

As of Oct. 5, voters can also cast their ballots in person at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters building, 1555 Berger Drive, Building 2, San Jose.

The registrar’s office has installed drop boxes since the beginning of this month. There are currently eight drop boxes in Morgan Hill and Gilroy, and more locations may be added before Nov. 3, according to the registrar’s website.

Registered voters should start receiving their ballots in the mail, as the registrar’s office began sending them last week.

Voters in South County can submit their ballots any time before Nov. 3 at one of the secure, 24-hour drop box locations listed below:

In Morgan Hill:

– Morgan Hill City Hall, outside the city clerk’s office, 17575 Peak Ave.

– Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave.

– Nordstrom Elementary School, 1425 East Dunne Ave.

– Morgan Hill Unified School District headquarters, 15600 Concord Circle

In Gilroy:

– Rod Kelley Elementary School, 8755 Kern Ave.

– Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street

– Gilroy City Hall, outside city clerk’s office, 7351 Rosanna Street

– Gavilan College (outside student center), 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd.