Police are searching for Gilroy resident Kevin James Gitmed in relation to an Oct. 10 homicide that occurred in Milpitas, according to authorities.

About 10:16pm Saturday, officers responded to the 30 block of Ranch Drive in Milpitas on a report of a shooting, reads a press release from Milpitas Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 40-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Kevin James Gitmed

Photo: Milpitas Police Department

Officers provided first aid to the victim before paramedics arrived. When EMS personnel arrived, the woman was transported to a local hospital. The woman was pronounced dead after paramedics and medical staff tried to save her, according to police.

Authorities have not identified the victim, who was a San Jose resident, police said.

Detectives identified the suspect as Kevin James Gitmed, 35, of Gilroy, police said. “Gitmed and the victim knew each other, and this was not a random act of violence,” reads the press release.

Gitmed is described as a white male, 6-feet 1-inch tall, 250 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes, police said. He has several tattoos on his hands, arms and chest.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Gitmed, who should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Gitmed can call 911 to report his whereabouts.

Those with information about Gitmed’s whereabouts or any other aspect of the homicide investigation can also call Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or visit the Milpitas PD website at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip.