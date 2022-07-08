good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 8, 2022
Registrar certifies election results

Registrar certifies election results

June 7 turnout approached 36% countywide

By: Staff Report
The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters’ Office on July 7 certified the official results of the June 7 Statewide Direct Primary Election. 

“Voter turnout has been on par for this election,” said Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey. “Gubernatorial Primaries generally see lower voter participation compared to General Elections. We are confident that more voters will stand up to be counted in the November General election.”

The final turnout for the June 7 primary election totaled 357,848 ballots cast, representing 35.72% of the 1,001,791 registered voters, says a press release from the registrar’s office. This makes the county’s turnout slightly higher than the statewide voter turnout at 33.1%.

The official canvass was conducted by the Registrar of Voters’ office to complete the official counting of all qualified ballots, says the press release. Any discrepancies were resolved through canvassing of official election materials and the voting system. A manual tally of 1% of the total number of precincts in these contests were also conducted as part of the official canvass.

Results of the June 7 election include Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen’s win, with nearly 56% of the vote, over candidates Daniel Chung and Sajid Khan, according to the registrar’s website. In the South County race for District 1 Supervisor, candidates Sylvia Arenas (29% of the June 7 vote) and Johnny Khamis (27%) finished in the top of the five-candidate field, and will face each other again on the Nov. 8 ballot. 

The race for sheriff will also be determined in November, as Robert Jonsen and Kevin Jensen topped the balloting in the June 7 primary, with about 32% and 30% of the vote, respectively. 

The official election results and detailed reports focusing on turnout by precinct, referred to as the Statement of Votes Cast, can be found by visiting the Registrar of Voters’ website at www.sccvote.org. This includes the results of the seven local measures that were on this ballot for voter approval.

For more information, contact the Registrar of Voters’ office at 408.299.VOTE (8683) or toll-free at .866.430.VOTE (8683), or visit www.sccvote.org.

Staff Report

