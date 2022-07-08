good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 8, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Brush fire prompts evacuations in Morgan Hill

By: Staff Report
Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order Friday afternoon for residents on Armsby Lane due to a brush fire in west Morgan Hill.

CalFire Santa Clara Unit firefighters are battling a vegetation fire on Armsby Lane, near Sleepy Valley Road, according to the unit’s twitter feed. A mandatory evacuation order was issued about 2pm July 8. Roads in the area are closed.

An evacuation center will be set up at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

Check back for updates.

Staff Report

