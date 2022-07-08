Brush fire prompts evacuations in Morgan Hill

Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order Friday afternoon for residents on Armsby Lane due to a brush fire in west Morgan Hill.

CalFire Santa Clara Unit firefighters are battling a vegetation fire on Armsby Lane, near Sleepy Valley Road, according to the unit’s twitter feed. A mandatory evacuation order was issued about 2pm July 8. Roads in the area are closed.

An evacuation center will be set up at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

