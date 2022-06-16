good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
66 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
June 17, 2022
Article Search
Rabbi Mendel Liberow
Rabbi Mendel Liberow
OpinionGuest View

Rabbi Mendel Liberow: How to create a violence-free world

By: Rabbi Mendel Liberow
44
0

In Uvalde, one person changed the world. 

A single individual—whose motives remain unknown—chose to commit a heinous act, and young lives full of promise ended abruptly. Twenty-one people whose journeys were cut short. Seventeen more wounded. Families plunged into grief. All because of one evil person.

He chose to change the world for the worse, and acted upon that choice. 

It wasn’t too long ago that the terror struck here, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019. Then as well a single individual, whose motives have never been determined, decided to impact the lives of everyone around him in the most negative way possible. I spoke to friends who were there, who fled in fear as the shots rang out around them. Three dead, 17 wounded. 

One person’s choice.

One person can change the world.

One person, one good deed, one smile or kind word, and a life can be changed for the better! Every person has the ability to impact others, to inspire growth and life.

We must teach our children that they have this ability. Each of them has endless potential and unlimited power. They can save lives, they can impact the community, they can make a huge difference in the world. Of course, we must teach our children to shun violence. But teach them, also, that they have the power to improve the lives of those around them by acting kindly and compassionately.

We are united in wishing for a world free of violence and hate. The key to actualizing this aspiration is education; creating the next generation of young people inspired to change the world for the better; young people who are deeply cognizant of the value of human life and the tremendous positive impact they have the potential to bring.

And the same applies to the way we write and speak about the world around us. Negativity bias is a driver of much of the news we absorb each day, which incentivizes media outlets to focus on tragedy rather than inspiration. Simply put: more people will read an article about an evil person who has changed the world for the worse than about a good person who has changed the world for the better.

But perhaps an added focus on stories of positive change would create a snowball effect, inspiring others to be copycats—not of heinous acts of murder, but of noble acts of goodness and kindness.

If we want the world to be a place that we’re proud to call home, we have to change it. It doesn’t take much; it starts with a single decision, a single deed. Teach this lesson to your children; they’ll teach it to theirs, and the goodness will multiply.

One person can change the world. Let’s change it for the better.

Rabbi Mendel Liberow is the director of Chabad South County Jewish Center in Morgan Hill, which offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. For information, visit JewishMH.com

Please be in touch with any comments, questions or feedback at [email protected]

Rabbi Mendel Liberow

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Guest View

Religion: Thoughts and prayers

Rabbi Mendel Liberow -
I was in Chicago on May 24, celebrating my...
Guest View

Guest view: Celebrate Title IX

Rabbi Mendel Liberow -
Many know how downtown restaurant Rosy’s at the Beach...
Guest View

Religion: Understanding fear

Rabbi Mendel Liberow -
Our world is filled with fearful people. There are...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,853FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

County health prepares to vaccinate children under 5

Sheriff candidate charged with perjury