San Jose Police shot and killed a man Jan. 21 who may have been involved in a recent homicide and other shootings in Gilroy and Morgan Hill, according to authorities.

Shortly after 11am, SJPD reported an officer-involved shooting had occurred on the 200 block of La Pala Drive, near McKee Road. At a press conference Thursday afternoon, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said officers were investigating a suspect when a confrontation broke out between the man and police outside an apartment complex.

“During that confrontation, the officers used deadly force—they fired on the suspect,” Camarillo said. Officers performed first aid on the man, who has not been identified, before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, Camarillo said.

Camarillo said more than one officer fired their handgun at the suspect. No officers were injured during the incident.

Other circumstances preceding the shooting—including whether the suspect had a weapon—are under investigation.

The man who was shot was a “very dangerous individual” who was being investigated as a person of interest in a recent homicide in Gilroy, Camarillo said.

The man was also involved in a “series of shootings” in Gilroy and Morgan Hill, according to police. Furthermore, the suspect had warrants for his arrest for weapons violations in San Jose.

Camarillo said police would be investigating the Jan. 21 shooting scene in San Jose throughout the afternoon and evening, and will release more details.

Gilroy Police have been investigating two shooting homicides that occurred earlier this month, as well as at least two shootings that resulted in injuries or property damage. Gilroy Police Sgt. John Ballard said the man shot by San Jose Police is a person of interest in shootings on Jan. 1 and Jan. 3—the latter resulting in the death of Russell Anthony Lewis.

On Jan. 1, Gilroy Police responded to reports of shots fired about 8:10pm on the 500 block of Fairview Drive. Upon arrival, officers found several vehicles had been struck by gunfire and it was believed multiple suspects were involved.

On Jan. 3, Lewis, 35, of Paicines, was shot on the 400 block of Fairview Drive, according to police. Lewis was transported to a local trauma center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A shooting on Jan. 2 resulted in the death of Robert Marks several days later. A suspect or suspects shot Marks, of Gilroy, while he was driving a vehicle near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Mantelli Drive, according to police. Marks died from his injuries Jan. 12.

A memorial for Robert Marks has been set up at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Mantelli Drive, where the 21-year-old was shot while he was driving and later died at a hospital. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Ballard said the man who died in the San Jose incident on Jan. 21 is not currently a person of interest in the Jan. 2 shooting, but the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

Police have also been investigating at least one other recent shooting in Gilroy that resulted in injuries to two people. That incident occurred Jan. 10 in the area of Eighth and Hanna streets.

Furthermore, Morgan Hill Police reported a shooting Jan. 5 at Galvan Park on Crest Avenue. A man was wounded in that incident, police said.

Authorities had not publicly identified or arrested any suspects in relation to those incidents prior to the Jan. 21 incident in San Jose.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.