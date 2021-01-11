good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 13, 2021
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police seek information on shooting at Morgan Hill park

Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in incident at Galvan Park

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who shot a man at a Morgan Hill park early in the morning Jan. 5, according to authorities.

About 5:20am Jan. 5, Morgan Hill Police officers were dispatched to Galvan Park, 17666 Crest Ave., on a report of a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, MHPD said in a press release. EMS and fire personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The officers secured the scene and began an investigation. So far, officers have determined the suspect or suspects’ vehicle was traveling northbound on Crest Avenue prior to the shooting, police said.

The vehicle entered the parking lot of Galvan Park and stopped near the public bathrooms for several minutes, according to police. The suspect vehicle began to exit the parking lot, but slowed down as it approached the male victim, who was standing near the baseball field.

Someone inside the vehicle fired a shot at the victim and fled the scene, police said. The vehicle fled the area northbound on Crest Avenue. Police think the car is a dark gray or black sedan, and was occupied by multiple subjects.

Officers recovered evidence at the scene and are reviewing video surveillance from the area, police said. The police department released photos depicting a male subject exiting the public bathroom at Galvan Park just before the shooting.

MHPD detectives are actively investigating the shooting, the motive for which is currently unknown, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the man pictured in the photos, can call MHPD Det. Ryan Warren at (669) 253-4894, or the anonymous tip line at (408) 947-STOP.

Police police released the photos below, depicting a male adult exiting the public bathroom at Galvan Park just prior to the Jan. 5 shooting:

Morgan Hill Times Staff

