Police warn of mountain lion activity

Mountain lions have been seen recently around East Dunne Avenue and the Jackson Oaks neighborhoods, and public safety authorities are cautioning residents and pet owners about the potentially dangerous animals.

“Mountain lions are important members of the natural community,” says a Sept. 20 social media post by Morgan Hill Police Department. “They are generally wary and try to avoid human contact; however, there are things we can do to make contact even less likely.”

Police offered a list of tips to avoid or minimize contact with mountain lions: Stay on designated roads or trails; keep pets leashed and children close; avoid walking or running alone in the early morning or evening; make noise while you walk to avoid surprising a mountain lion.

If you encounter a mountain lion: do not approach the animal; back away slowly, giving the mammal an opportunity to escape; do not run, crouch down, bend over or turn your back to the lion; try to appear larger, wave your arms and speak loudly; pick up small children; fight back if attacked.

For information, visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at tinyurl.com/k6y4s7kv.

Report all mountain lion sightings to MHPD by calling (408) 779-2101.