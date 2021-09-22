good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
84 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 22, 2021
Article Search
2011 file photo
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Police warn of mountain lion activity

Recent sightings reported on East Dunne, Jackson Oaks

By: Staff Report
112
0

Mountain lions have been seen recently around East Dunne Avenue and the Jackson Oaks neighborhoods, and public safety authorities are cautioning residents and pet owners about the potentially dangerous animals.

“Mountain lions are important members of the natural community,” says a Sept. 20 social media post by Morgan Hill Police Department. “They are generally wary and try to avoid human contact; however, there are things we can do to make contact even less likely.”

Police offered a list of tips to avoid or minimize contact with mountain lions: Stay on designated roads or trails; keep pets leashed and children close; avoid walking or running alone in the early morning or evening; make noise while you walk to avoid surprising a mountain lion.

If you encounter a mountain lion: do not approach the animal; back away slowly, giving the mammal an opportunity to escape; do not run, crouch down, bend over or turn your back to the lion; try to appear larger, wave your arms and speak loudly; pick up small children; fight back if attacked.

For information, visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at tinyurl.com/k6y4s7kv.

Report all mountain lion sightings to MHPD by calling (408) 779-2101.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Activists rally for immigration reform in Morgan Hill

Juan Reyes -
CARAS, the Community Agency for Resources, Advocacy and Services...
Local News

Bronze statue ‘Everyone’s Child’ unveiled in memory of Tara Romero

Michael Moore -
Nearly a decade after 14-year-old Tara Romero lost her...
COVID-19

Vaccination clinic for at-risk scheduled for Sept. 25

Staff Report -
The City of Morgan Hill and Safeway will host...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Activists rally for immigration reform in Morgan Hill

Bronze statue ‘Everyone’s Child’ unveiled in memory of Tara Romero