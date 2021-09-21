MHPD seeks witnesses of July 19 shooting

Morgan Hill Police reached out to the public this week in their ongoing investigation into a July 19 shooting homicide. Specifically, officers are looking for witnesses who stopped a vehicle at the crime scene, exited and checked on the victim’s status and left before police arrived.

The shooting was reported about 9:03pm. Officers responded to the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue to investigate a report of a person down in the roadway.

During the investigation, police determined that someone shot and killed Humberto Cossio, 33, of Morgan Hill, while the victim was walking south along Monterey Road, according to authorities.

MHPD posted on social media Sept. 15 that investigators are now seeking a motorist who was traveling north on Monterey Road at Spring Avenue just after the shooting occurred. “The motorist stopped behind Mr. Hong’s Chinese Fast Food, where a passenger exited the vehicle and checked on Cossio’s status as he lay in the roadway,” reads the MHPD post. “The witness returned to the vehicle after it parked at Sun Valley Liquors and departed as officers were arriving on scene.”

MHPD detectives think the driver and passenger of the vehicle might be able to provide “crucial information” to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call MHPD Det. Adrian Sapien at (669) 253-4995 or email [email protected]

Information can be provided anonymously online at tinyurl.com/j57a7ec, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.