Vaccination clinic for at-risk scheduled for Sept. 25

The City of Morgan Hill and Safeway will host a free vaccination clinic Sept. 25 for people who are severely immunocompromised. The clinic will take place 9am to 5pm at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

The clinic will offer third doses for severely immunocompromised people who have completed a Pfizer or Moderna series of vaccinations more than 28 days earlier, and have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; received a stem cell transplant within the last two years; moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency; advanced or untreated HIV infection; or active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

Appointments are encouraged. Vaccine recipients need to bring their Covid-19 vaccination card.

To sign up for an appointment online, visit mhealthsystem.com/MorganHillImmunocompromised.