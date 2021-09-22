good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Morgan Hill
September 22, 2021
—Photo by Tarmo Hannula
Local News

Vaccination clinic for at-risk scheduled for Sept. 25

Clinic offers third doses for severely immunocompromised

By: Staff Report
The City of Morgan Hill and Safeway will host a free vaccination clinic Sept. 25 for people who are severely immunocompromised. The clinic will take place 9am to 5pm at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road. 

The clinic will offer third doses for severely immunocompromised people who have completed a Pfizer or Moderna series of vaccinations more than 28 days earlier, and have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; received a stem cell transplant within the last two years; moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency; advanced or untreated HIV infection; or active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response. 

Appointments are encouraged. Vaccine recipients need to bring their Covid-19 vaccination card. 

To sign up for an appointment online, visit mhealthsystem.com/MorganHillImmunocompromised

Staff Report

