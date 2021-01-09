good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 9, 2021
Sunnyvale’s Ann Marie Cody continues on her Guiness Book of World Record pace during Sunday’s 36th annual Wildflower Run. Cody was crowned the “Fastest 10K Pushing a Triple Pram (Female)” titleholder with a time of 47:10. Photo by Susan Brazelton, 2019
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

2021 Wildflower Run goes virtual

Register by March 13; run your own race March 20-28

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
This year’s Wildflower Run—one of the biggest annual fundraisers for the local AAUW chapter—is going virtual, and participants are encouraged to sign up as soon as they can.

The 2021 AAUW Morgan Hill Wildflower Run will take place March 20-28. Registered participants will be able to “run your own race, at your own pace, and time it yourself” during that time frame, reads the Wildflower Run registration web page.

The registration deadline is March 13, and the first 400 runners who register are guaranteed a limited edition event T-shirt. In addition to the T-shirt, this year event organizers are offering “bonus swag,” including baby T-shirts and youth medals, in addition to prizes.

Event organizers are also offering support unique to the virtual nature of the event, such as recommendations for free smartphone applications that can help runners find the best route and record their times, reads the website.

“Run or walk your chosen distance from any location you choose,” the website says. “You can run indoors, outdoors, or on your treadmill. Running attire is up to you, but we would love to see pictures of you in your Wildflower Run T-shirt and bib so that we can see how great all of our amazing participants look. With your permission, we will post to our social media accounts to show how proud we are!”

As always, all proceeds from the Wildflower Run will go toward scholarships, leadership programs for women and girls, community grants, and other programming supporting equity for women and girls.

The Wildflower Run offers runners and walkers a variety of events to sign up for, including a 10K and 5K run, 2K “fun run,” 5K or 10K stroller run, or a 5K/10K walk.

For more information and to sign up, visit wildflowerrun.org.

