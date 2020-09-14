Police continue to investigate a series of shootings in Morgan Hill over the weekend. No injuries have resulted from any of the gunshots, but some property damage has been reported, according to authorities.

The latest shooting incident occurred the night of Sept. 13 in the area of East Edmundson Avenue and Church Street, according to Morgan Hill Police. An unknown suspect or suspects fired gunshots near the intersection, resulting in unspecified property damage.

The intersection on Sept. 11 was the scene of a traffic “sideshow” in which dozens of motorists blocked public through-traffic while some spun donuts and burned their tires in the street. The sideshow was a memorial event for Carlos Gonzalez, a former resident of the Morgan Hill neighborhood who died Aug. 24, according to participants.

Gonzalez was shot and killed outside an apartment complex near Gilbert Gonzalez Jr. Drive in Los Banos, according to the Merced Sun-Star. Police found the man, later identified as Gonzalez, with at least two gunshot wounds to his upper body. Officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived; the victim was declared dead at the scene.

The two suspects who allegedly shot Gonzalez on Aug. 24 are males in their late teens or early 20s, according to the Sun-Star report. The suspects approached Gonzalez as he walked through the parking lot toward his apartment. They shot him multiple times after a brief conversation. The suspects were last seen fleeing toward the northeast side of the complex.

The sideshow in Morgan Hill occurred just before 2pm on Sept. 11. Morgan Hill Police think the traffic incident might be related to a shooting that occurred just minutes earlier in downtown Morgan Hill.

No injuries or property damage were immediately reported after the Sept. 11 shooting. Although some social media comments indicated there was also a shooting near Murphy and Tennant avenues on Sept. 11, Morgan Hill Police have not confirmed that an incident occurred at that location.

Check back later for more details about the recent shooting incidents in Morgan Hill.