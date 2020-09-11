good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
62.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 12, 2020
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police investigate Sept. 11 shooting, traffic ‘sideshow’

No injuries or property damage reported in Morgan Hill incidents

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
7674
0

Morgan Hill Police are investigating a shooting in the downtown area, and investigators think the incident might be related to a traffic “sideshow” that occurred about the same time near Tennant Station.

About 1:45pm Sept. 11, police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue, according to MHPD Sgt. Ray Ramos. Monterey Road was briefly closed to vehicle traffic at Second Street while investigators looked for evidence.

No injuries or property damage have been reported in relation to the shooting, Ramos said.

The shooting may have been related to a traffic sideshow at the intersection of East Edmundson Avenue and Church Street, Ramos said.

The traffic incident started about 1:50pm Sept. 11. Dozens of vehicles stopped in and around the intersection—with some blocking through traffic—while participating motorists took turns spinning donuts and burning their tires on the roadway.

The sideshow was a memorial event for Carlos Gonzalez, a former resident of the Morgan Hill neighborhood who died Aug. 24, according to participants.

Ramos said police are investigating the shooting incident and the sideshow to determine if and how they are connected.

Check back later for more details.

Avatar
Morgan Hill Times Staff

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

City to repave roads throughout Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Starting on Sept. 17, crews will begin numerous road repaving and rehabilitation projects on streets throughout Morgan Hill.
Read more
Local News

Ritual from a distance

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
The drive-in ceremony, which may be a first, allowed well wishers to safely observe from a distance.
Read more
News

South Valley Civic Theatre adapts to pandemic restrictions

Erik Chalhoub |
With live, indoor entertainment one of the...
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

City to repave roads throughout Morgan Hill

Ritual from a distance