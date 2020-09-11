Morgan Hill Police are investigating a shooting in the downtown area, and investigators think the incident might be related to a traffic “sideshow” that occurred about the same time near Tennant Station.

About 1:45pm Sept. 11, police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue, according to MHPD Sgt. Ray Ramos. Monterey Road was briefly closed to vehicle traffic at Second Street while investigators looked for evidence.

No injuries or property damage have been reported in relation to the shooting, Ramos said.

The shooting may have been related to a traffic sideshow at the intersection of East Edmundson Avenue and Church Street, Ramos said.

The traffic incident started about 1:50pm Sept. 11. Dozens of vehicles stopped in and around the intersection—with some blocking through traffic—while participating motorists took turns spinning donuts and burning their tires on the roadway.

The sideshow was a memorial event for Carlos Gonzalez, a former resident of the Morgan Hill neighborhood who died Aug. 24, according to participants.

Ramos said police are investigating the shooting incident and the sideshow to determine if and how they are connected.

Check back later for more details.