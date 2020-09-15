Burglary

A suspect or suspects broke into a storage unit on the 18000 block of Monterey Road, and stole a sculpture. The crime was reported 12:23pm Aug. 26.

Disturbance

A customer of Super Taqueria, 15840 Monterey Road, created a disturbance inside the restaurant when he was asked to wear a mask. The male subject initiated a verbal argument with other customers and employees. The man left the scene before police arrived. The incident was reported 7:22pm Sept. 12.

Five people in their 20s were seen throwing glass and other items from the top floor of the downtown parking structure, located at 50 East Third Street. The incident was reported 6:02pm Aug. 26.

Vandalism

A suspect or suspects broke a window on a vehicle parked on the 200 block of Nob Hill Terrace. The crime was reported 8:19pm Aug. 26.

Stolen vehicle

Someone stole a Pontiac Bonneville from a spot on the 18500 block of Butterfield Boulevard. The right rear tire on the vehicle was flat at the time of the theft. The crime was reported 10:42pm Aug. 26.

A suspect or suspects stole a silver 1999 Acura Integra from a spot on Barnell Avenue. The vehicle was later recovered in Gilroy. The theft was reported 9:10am Sept. 12.

Hit and run

A beige Toyota Camry collided into the side of a white Ford Focus, and the driver of the Toyota fled the scene of the accident. The incident was reported 12:35pm Sept. 11 in the area of Monterey Road and East Edmundson Avenue.

A maroon Honda Accord rear-ended a red Mazda in the area of East Main Avenue and Condit Road, and the Honda fled the scene of the accident. The collision was reported 1:09pm Sept. 11. Police caught up with the Honda, determined the driver had an arrest warrant.

Fight

Police responded to a fight involving multiple alleged gang members in Morgan Hill Community Park, 225 W. Edmundson Ave. A 15-year-old boy was treated for a laceration to his head. The incident was reported 6:59pm Sept. 11.

Accident

A vehicle crashed after a group of teenagers were seen racing in the area of Peet Road and Mission Avenida. The vehicle that crashed was a blue Chrysler 300, which became stuck on the curb. Also involved in the racing incident were a black Toyota Camry and black Volkswagen Jetta. One of the drivers was cited and released. The crash was reported 10:19pm Sept. 11.

Shelter in place

A customer of a business located on the 16200 Monterey Road called police to report that an employee was not wearing his mask properly. The incident was reported 9:33am Sept. 12.

Passersby called police to report that a musician performing outdoors near Third Street and Monterey Road was violating shelter-in-place regulations. Officers arrived and determined the performer was compliant with Covid-19 regulations. The incident was reported 6:47pm Sept. 12.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.