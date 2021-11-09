good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 9, 2021
Vietnam Army veteran Chuck Bowers salutes the flag as it raises up the flag pole during the Morgan Hill Veterans Day ceremony at the veterans memorial on Monterey Road at First Street. File photo
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Virtual options increase access to veterans’ services

County highlights local Office of Veterans Services

By: Staff Report
With November designated as Veterans and Military Families Month in Santa Clara County, local officials are highlighting new ways for veterans to get help to apply for federal, state and local benefits.

“Our veterans have made countless sacrifices for our country. We must make sure they get whatever help they need to adjust to civilian life when they return,” said County of Santa Clara Supervisor Otto Lee. “We need to help remove any barriers they have to getting the benefits they deserve.”

The application process for state and federal benefits is often complex, and representatives at the county’s Office of Veterans Services are trained to help veterans and their dependents navigate the system, says a press release from Santa Clara County. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, meetings with staff were only available in person. When the health crisis began limiting in-person services, the office adapted to virtual offerings, and now, one out of every four interactions is done remotely.

As Covid-19 restrictions lifted this summer and the office’s lobby reopened to the public, the average number of claims staff helped submit has increased about 17% compared to the height of the pandemic, county staff said. Of those, the biggest jump was in disability claims, which increased by about 25%.  

“I’m thrilled to see the higher level of activity in our office. It means that our veterans are reaching us and getting the help they need,” said David Till, Director of the County’s Office of Veterans Services. “Our goal is to make sure our veterans have access to benefits they have earned through their service and sacrifice. We are fully staffed and ready to take on more clients as needed.”

Virtual sessions are conducted through Microsoft Teams or Zoom and can be scheduled by appointment. Virtual “walk-ins” are also available every Tuesday (excluding holidays) from 8:45am to noon, and from 1 to 4:30pm. During this time, veterans or their dependents are placed in private sessions with representatives to discuss and begin the process to apply for veterans’ benefits.

For more information on the Office of Veterans Services and to make an appointment, visit the Office’s website, call 408.918.4980, or email [email protected]

Staff Report

