July 20, 2021
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police investigate homicide in Morgan Hill

No suspect or suspects identified

By: Michael Moore
Morgan Hill Police are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Monday night at the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue.

About 9pm July 19, officers responded to a report of a “man down” in the roadway on Monterey Road, next to Mr. Hong’s restaurant, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed that the unresponsive adult male had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released to the public.

Officers determined the man had been walking on Monterey Road when an unknown suspect or suspects approached him and fired gunshots at him, according to MHPD Sgt. Bill Norman. Officers do not yet know how many gunshots were fired.

Police do not know if the suspect or suspects were on foot or in a vehicle.

Officers continue to investigate the shooting, including the motive and other circumstances leading up to the incident.

Michael Moore

Support Your Local Newspaper
