good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 20, 2021
Article Search
Live Oak High lacrosse players Colby Allen, Nolan Ledwith, Collin Fisher, Ben Ledwith and Luke Richey recently returned from an East Coast trip in which they played in two showcase tournaments for Pinnacle, one of the top traveling programs in the state. Submitted photo.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLive Oak High SchoolLocal NewsNews

Live Oak lacrosse players reach ‘Pinnacle’

By: Emanuel Lee
164
0

Five incoming sophomores and juniors from Live Oak High’s lacrosse team—Luke Richey, Ben Ledwith, Nolan Ledwith, Collin Fisher and Colby Allen—in May were selected to play for Pinnacle, a premier traveling team based out of Sacramento. 

The players recently returned from a trip to the East Coast where they played in two showcase tournaments and got to visit several historic colleges and talk with college coaches. 

“It was great experiencing being on the campuses of Villanova, Penn State and some other colleges there,” said Richey, an attacker and midfielder.

Pinnacle played in the Trilogy 24 tournament in Philadelphia before competing in the Hogan Tournament in Hershey. Allen and Fisher played on the 2023 Pinnacle team, while the Ledwiths and Richey were on the 2024 team. The 2024 team made the playoffs in both tournaments and finished third out of 78 teams in their division in the Hogan showcase.

Pinnacle selects the best players out of the Bay Area and Sacramento region to compete in showcase tournaments throughout the year. The aforementioned players all got their start with the Morgan Hill-based South County Outlaws program that Brad Ledwith launched several years ago, making this a true homegrown story. 

“Pinnacle is probably one of only three teams like this in the Bay Area,” said Brad Ledwith, who is the father of fraternal twins Ben and Nolan. “To have five people from one rec program go on to play for Live Oak and then to Pinnacle is a pretty big deal.”

Ledwith said the Outlaws are still thriving, with 100-plus kids ages 6 to 14 participating in the recently completed Covid-shortened spring season. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Richey relished the challenge of playing on the East Coast, where lacrosse remains the sports epicenter. 

“All my life I’ve been told East Coast players are bigger, stronger and faster, but at the end of the day we were able to compete just as good as anyone else out there,” he said. 

During tournament play, Brad Ledwith said Richey had eight goals, Ben Ledwith had two goals and four assists, and defender Nolan Ledwith led the team with 40 ground balls and several breakups. 

Pinnacle coach Lorne Silverstein, the men’s coach at UC Davis in 2005-2006 and former player at Syracuse University, said California teams can compete with the very best programs in the nation because kids are starting to pick up the sport at an earlier age. 

“We’ve won all over the place with California kids who tend to be very good athletes but usually don’t have a stick in their hand at age 6, but that is changing,” he said. “When we go east, we find the skill set of East Coast kids is pretty high in addition to the fact they’re more battle tested and hard-nosed. So it’s really about teaching attitude meets aptitude and letting our kids know their skill set is also high and their athleticism can get them far (to go along with a tough mental mindset).”

An incoming 15-year-old sophomore, Richey is pulling off grueling double duty this summer playing lacrosse for travel team Chauncey Boys and practicing with Live Oak’s football team. 

“We’ll usually practice three days a week for lacrosse, but I can’t make every one of those practices because sometimes I’m exhausted after three hours of football,” Richey said. “I really enjoy both sports. You need footwork, the IQ, the physical aspects to be able to play both sports.”

Along with the Ledwiths, Allen and Fisher, Richey took up lacrosse for the first time six years ago. They’ve grown together, their games have developed and they’ve had fun along the way. 

“We all started from nothing, not even knowing what the sport was,” Richey said. “My dad tells me we used to always come back home after practice and say how much we loved it so much more than any other sport.”

Richey has a goal to play for a four-year school, whether it’s at the Division I, II or III level. He said playing in showcase tournaments like Trilogy and Hogan is a step in that direction. 

“This summer I wanted to get seen and get on the radar of college coaches,” he said. “Making sure they know who I was and just wanting to make a name for myself. I think I did that pretty well on our East Coast trip.”

Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Police investigate homicide in Morgan Hill

Michael Moore -
Morgan Hill Police are investigating a shooting homicide that...
COVID-19

Bay Area health officers encourage masking indoors

Eli Walsh -
A coalition of Bay Area health officials urged residents...
Guest View

Guest View, Miguel Villa: Trade one box for another

Miguel Villa -
After time with the criminal justice system in 2010,...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
 Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Police investigate homicide in Morgan Hill

Live Oak lacrosse players reach ‘Pinnacle’