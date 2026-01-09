Morgan Hill Police are investigating a traffic accident that resulted in a death on Jan. 7.

Officers responded about 6:08am to the intersection of Condit Road and Diana Avenue following reports of a two-vehicle collision, MHPD said in a press release.

When officers arrived, they located multiple people with different injuries resulting from the accident, police said. Three occupants of the vehicles were transported to local trauma centers for treatment.

Although officers and emergency paramedics provided first aid, a fourth occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests that alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision. MHPD is still investigating the accident.

“The department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the decedent,” MHPD said in the press release. “We remind all motorists to remain vigilant, wear seatbelts and exercise heightened caution at intersections, particularly during low-light, early morning hours.”

Anyone with information can contact MHPD Det. Sgt. Sean Bayard at 408.607.3032 or via email at se*********@***********ca.gov.