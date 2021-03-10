Petty theft

A suspect walked out of the 7-Eleven store, 295 West Main Ave., with $200 worth of scratch off lottery tickets without paying. The thief left the area in a blue Toyota. The theft was reported 6:50pm March 2.

Two male suspects stole beer and meat from Walmart, 170 Cochrane Plaza. The theft was reported 7:36pm March 1.

Suspicious vehicle

A white four-door Buick that was parked overnight in front of Stratford School, 410 Llagas Road, was vandalized overnight with teal spray paint and vulgar language. The suspicious vehicle was reported 8:12am March 3.

Grand theft

Two thieves broke into a victim’s vehicle on La Jolla Drive and stole a garage door opener. The suspects opened the home’s garage and stole about $1,000 cash and other items. The crime was reported 9:09am March 3.

A victim staying at a hotel on Condit Road told police that someone stole $100,000 worth of artifacts from her vehicle overnight. The crime was reported 1:01pm March 2.

Be on lookout

A resident of Barrett Avenue called police to report a drone flying over his backyard. The resident threw a baseball bat at the drone but missed. The vessel flew away when the resident picked up his phone. The incident was reported 12:14pm March 3.

Disturbance

A male suspect was arrested after he assaulted an employee of Safeway, 840 E. Dunne Ave. The incident was reported 6:38pm March 1.

Vandalism

Someone destroyed a hillside area where a tree house was being constructed on Atherton Way, near Silveira Park, according to police. The vandalism was reported 8:29am March 2.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.