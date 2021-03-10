good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Morgan Hill
March 10, 2021
Police blotter: Vandalism, grand theft

By: Staff Report
Petty theft

A suspect walked out of the 7-Eleven store, 295 West Main Ave., with $200 worth of scratch off lottery tickets without paying. The thief left the area in a blue Toyota. The theft was reported 6:50pm March 2.

Two male suspects stole beer and meat from Walmart, 170 Cochrane Plaza. The theft was reported 7:36pm March 1.

Suspicious vehicle

A white four-door Buick that was parked overnight in front of Stratford School, 410 Llagas Road, was vandalized overnight with teal spray paint and vulgar language. The suspicious vehicle was reported 8:12am March 3.

Grand theft

Two thieves broke into a victim’s vehicle on La Jolla Drive and stole a garage door opener. The suspects opened the home’s garage and stole about $1,000 cash and other items. The crime was reported 9:09am March 3.

A victim staying at a hotel on Condit Road told police that someone stole $100,000 worth of artifacts from her vehicle overnight. The crime was reported 1:01pm March 2.

Be on lookout

A resident of Barrett Avenue called police to report a drone flying over his backyard. The resident threw a baseball bat at the drone but missed. The vessel flew away when the resident picked up his phone. The incident was reported 12:14pm March 3.

Disturbance

A male suspect was arrested after he assaulted an employee of Safeway, 840 E. Dunne Ave. The incident was reported 6:38pm March 1.

Vandalism

Someone destroyed a hillside area where a tree house was being constructed on Atherton Way, near Silveira Park, according to police. The vandalism was reported 8:29am March 2.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.

Staff Report

