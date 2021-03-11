Dear Morgan Hill Planning Commissions, City Manager, and City Council Members,

I am writing you to ask that the city support the new proposal from Trammell Crow on Cochrane Road. I believe that Trammell Crow is practicing good faith and that is reflected in the new proposal. I believe that this company really listened to the community members that stood and voiced their concerns about the previous proposal, traffic, size and congestion have been addressed here.

Continue with receiving public comment. It will be a challenge to have anyone change their minds completely. Once someone is non-supportive it becomes a challenge to have an open mind. Morgan Hill needs this smart growth as well as providing jobs where people live!

Thank you for your consideration of this matter.

Swanee Edwards

Morgan Hill