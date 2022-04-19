Police blotter: Theft, stolen vehicles

Theft

Police responded to a report of theft on San Jose Court at 10:35am April 4.

An incident of petty theft was reported 11:38am April 4 on Wright Avenue.

Police responded to a report of petty theft on Depot Street, at 1:46pm April 4.

A theft was reported at 12:51pm April 8 on Cochrane Road.

Grand theft

Police responded to a report of grand theft about 3pm April 4 on East Edmundson Avenue.

Stolen vehicle

Someone stole a vehicle from La Alameda Drive, 9:08am April 5.

A vehicle was reported stolen from Second Street, 5:26am April 6.

A vehicle was reported stolen from a spot on Tennant Station Way, 2:02pm April 9.

Burglary

Police responded to a burglary on La Vista Court, 5:33pm April 9.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.