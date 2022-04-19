good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 19, 2022
News

Police blotter: Theft, stolen vehicles

Police responded to a burglary on La Vista Court, 5:33pm April 9. 

Theft

Police responded to a report of theft on San Jose Court at 10:35am April 4. 

An incident of petty theft was reported 11:38am April 4 on Wright Avenue. 

Police responded to a report of petty theft on Depot Street, at 1:46pm April 4. 

A theft was reported at 12:51pm April 8 on Cochrane Road. 

Grand theft

Police responded to a report of grand theft about 3pm April 4 on East Edmundson Avenue. 

Stolen vehicle

Someone stole a vehicle from La Alameda Drive, 9:08am April 5. 

A vehicle was reported stolen from Second Street, 5:26am April 6. 

A vehicle was reported stolen from a spot on Tennant Station Way, 2:02pm April 9. 

Burglary

Police responded to a burglary on La Vista Court, 5:33pm April 9. 

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.

Staff Report

