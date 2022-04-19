Guest view: Art A La Carte returns to Morgan Hill

That times have changed is palpable to all, but how much of it is what you wanted to see? What could be a theme with more depth than, “Be the Change You Want to See” for these times, albeit targeted towards our little ones? We recommend asking your 2 to 10-year-old children what change they would like to see in their world, and savor the “out-of-the-mouth-of-babes” moments. Is it a call to action, or a trick to make them think hard? You’re welcome!

Suman Ganapathy

Then drop by at the outdoor amphitheater of the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center (17000 Monterey Road) on Saturday, April 23, from 11am to 2pm, with your loved ones for Art A La Carte, back again after a gap of two years.

The Library, Culture and Arts Commission (LCAC), with the City of Morgan Hill and the Morgan Hill Community Foundation are excited to bring back this free arts-and-crafts crowd-pleaser event for children aged 2-10. All seven LCAC members have a role planning this event, chaired by Commissioner Paul Lake, diligently continuing with event responsibilities, one last time after recently joining the planning commission after eight years of service at LCAC.

There are many new businesses and organizations participating this year, as well as our stellar old favorites. Visit their booths with theme-related arts and crafts projects, with all materials and supplies provided generously by them.

Thank you to these wonderful organizations and businesses for their generosity: Art on the Farm, City of Morgan Hill Recreation, Cub Scout Pack 700, Engenius Learning Center, Friends of the Morgan Hill Library, Morgan Hill Bible Church, Morgan Hill Department of Environmental Services, Morgan Hill Library, Morgan Hill Parent Child Nursery School, Morgan Hill Police Department, Morgan Hill Preschool Academy, Morgan Hill United School District, San Martin 4-H Club, Soaring Acton Academy, South Valley Science and Engineering Fair, Therapy Zone 4 Kids and YMCA Mt. Madonna.

We thank performance groups: United Academy of Martial Arts, Groupo Folklorico de San Martin, UJAM Dance Team, Indian Classical, Dance from the movie “Madagascar” and Bollywood by IASC, who will keep us entertained at the event.

Additionally, we have the Fire & Ice Food Truck to cater to those hunger pangs, and the CalFire truck, Police educational car, Splash the Dolphin, and many more fun features for an enjoyable and educational family outing.

Paul’s message to everyone is: “Our LCAC team was determined to bring back Art A La Carte to enable our children to experience an in-person free, fun-filled celebration of art, performances and tasty treats—again out in the open on a glorious Spring day—and we look forward to everyone participating in our theme this year.”

We hope you will attend Art A La Carte with your family and friends!

Suman Ganapathy is a member of the Morgan Hill Library, Culture and Arts Commission. For more information about Art A La Carte, visit https://tinyurl.com/36ecn5n9.