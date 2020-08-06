Grand theft

Someone stole a Mongoose bicycle worth about $1,100 from in front of Wells Fargo bank, 17590 Monterey Road. The crime was reported 9:54am Aug. 3.

A male suspect was arrested after attempting to steal a purse from a customer at Ladera Grill restaurant, 17305 Monterey Road. The suspect grabbed a woman’s purse from a dining table and then ran from the scene. A witness ran after the suspect, who returned to the restaurant and returned the purse. The suspect then tried to flee again before police caught him in a nearby neighborhood. The crime was reported 2:47pm Aug. 3.

Someone stole a catalytic converter off a brown Jeep Cherokee parked on Tilton Avenue. The crime was reported 7:26am Aug. 4.

Disturbance

A customer of Citibank, 17085 Monterey Road, was seen defecating in the bank’s parking lot. The female customer drove through the bank’s drive-thru for a banking transaction, then exited the vehicle to use the bathroom near a garbage container in the parking lot. The woman was driving a Chevrolet Silverado. The disturbance was reported 10:36am Aug. 3.

Petty theft

A number of suspects were seen removing batteries from surveillance cameras at an address on West Dunne Avenue. The suspects were caught on camera disabling the devices.

Someone stole the license plate off a trailer parked on Jackson Oaks Drive. The theft was reported 10:53am Aug. 4.

Auto burglary

A thief or thieves stole a catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle that was parked at an auto repair shop on the 16500 block of Railroad Avenue. Police think the suspects fled the area in a Honda Accord or Civic with two occupants. The crime was reported 3:37am Aug. 4.

Burglary

Someone broke the lock on a construction trailer and stole several tools, including a compressor and jack tool. The burglary occurred on the 300 block of Woodview Drive about 8:38am Aug. 4.

A burglar or burglars used a crowbar to force open the door to Pacific Glazing Contractors, 15920 Concord Circle. Police were called to the scene and found that a homeless male had been living on the property for several days. The incident was reported 3:18pm Aug. 4.

Stolen vehicle

Someone stole a customer’s vehicle from the Big O Tires parking lot, 15745 Monterey Road. The stolen vehicle was described as a 2005 tan Ford Taurus. The vehicle’s keys were also stolen. The crime was reported 9:34am Aug. 5.

A dirt bike was stolen from the backyard of a home on Heidi Court, and the vehicle’s owner saw a neighbor washing the bike outside their home the next day. Police responded and the neighbor said someone brought the dirt bike to him. The vehicle was returned to the owner. The crime was reported 5:54pm July 30.

Fraud

A subject tried to call in a fake medicine prescription to the pharmacy at Safeway, 840 E. Dunne Ave. Staff at the store determined the prescription was fraudulent after calling the suspect’s alleged doctor, who denied that they made the order. The crime was reported 11:19am July 30.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.