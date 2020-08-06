The lingering summer heat and social distancing rules haven’t kept Morgan Hill locals and out-of-town visitors from enjoying the city’s parks and recreation facilities.

Monday afternoon, as outdoor temperatures surpassed the low 90s, human families and their canine companions frolicked in the Morgan Hill Dog Park, located adjacent to the Community Park off West Edmundson Avenue.

At the nearby city skate park, local teens practiced their ollies and kickflips. On the other side of the Centennial Recreation Center parking lot, members were lifting weights in the outdoor gym recently designed to comply with state and county Covid-19 regulations.

Gilroy resident Kat Risner was at the dog park Aug. 3 with her two young daughters and the family dog, Woody. They frequent the Morgan Hill park because of the shade, Risner said as she sat under a sprawling cypress tree in a corner of the site. She added that her daughters also enjoy the nearby pond and ducks.

The family also has a CRC membership, Risner added.

At the skate park, Silver Regalado, 16, and four friends took turns trying to clear different ramps and practicing their skills. “I just started learning to skate about three weeks ago,” said Regalado, a Morgan Hill resident.

Silver Regalado, 16, of Morgan Hill, practices his ollies at the CRC skate park Aug. 3.

Due to budget cuts enacted in the 2020-22 city budget, the skate park is no longer staffed. Skate park users are still asked to wear helmets and pads.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic that has kept many residents home more than some might prefer, residents are still encouraged by public health experts to partake in outdoor fitness and recreation activities. Social distancing and the use of facemasks are required during such outdoor activities, under state and county social distancing protocols.

Recreation facilities owned and operated by the City of Morgan Hill have opened more amenities and activities in recent weeks, but are not yet close to operating at full capacity. The CRC is offering members an outdoor gym setting and online programming. The Aquatics Center on Condit Road is also offering limited swimming reservations.

City walking and biking paths remain open, but playgrounds are still closed. For more information about the city’s parks and recreation department, visit morganhill.ca.gov.