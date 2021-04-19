Police blotter: Controlled explosion, parking disturbance

Controlled detonation

Police and sheriff’s deputies detonated a relic military ordnance east of Holiday Lake Estates April 14, authorities said. A resident of the area called police to report he had a cannonball that a friend had given him several years ago. The recipient of the device had recently learned that the cannonball might be a live munition with gunpowder inside, Morgan Hill Police Sgt. Bill Norman said. MHPD contacted the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad, which responded to the home. The bomb squad rendered the cannonball safe, and detonated it near the Woodchopper Flats picnic area on Anderson Reservoir, Norman said. No injuries or property damage were reported in relation to the unexploded ordnance.

Vandalism

A homeless man was seen tearing down a construction fence near Nob Hill Terrace and Hale Avenue. The vandalism was reported 2:36pm April 14.

Petty theft

Someone walked out of Safeway, 840 East Dunne Ave., with a cart full of merchandise without paying for the items. The crime was reported 12:15am April 15.

Suspicious circumstances

A resident of the Palomino at Orchard Ranch apartment complex on Monterey Road reported that two “bounty hunters” from Santa Cruz entered the Morgan Hill residents while no adults were home. The individuals were allegedly looking for the female resident’s ex-boyfriend, who is no longer a resident at the Morgan Hill home. The woman’s two children, ages 10 and 15, were home when the bounty hunters entered without permission and searched the residence. The incident was reported 11:43am April 15.

Disturbance

A resident of Piazza Way called police to warn that “someone is going to get shot or stabbed” if his neighbor continues to park oversized vehicles on the street. Police responded to the scene and advised the resident that the parking disagreement is a civil issue. The disturbance was reported 9:07pm April 15.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.