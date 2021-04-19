CineLux Gilroy scheduled to open April 23

After more than two years of renovations coupled with Covid-19 closures, the CineLux Gilroy Cafe and Lounge at 6851 Monterey Road is scheduled to open on April 23.

The seven-screen theater has received a complete overhaul. The box office was removed to add a lounge area and expand the lobby. A bar will serve craft beers and local wine, and a full cafe will serve the traditional theater fare as well as sliders, mozzarella sticks, buffalo wings and more.

In an earlier interview, CineLux Area Manager Christopher Gunsky said the theater will go “above and beyond” the Covid-19 safety requirements outlined by CinemaSafe, a nationwide alliance of theaters that have committed to federal, state and local regulations to prevent the spread of the virus. In addition to mandatory masks, social distancing, protective barriers and other protocols, Gunsky said showtimes will be spread out farther to allow for extensive auditorium cleanings between screenings.

For information, visit bit.ly/3n3aoY8.