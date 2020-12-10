Morgan Hill and the Bay Area have seen an increase in vehicle thefts and property crimes in recent months, and the local department is advising residents to “exercise caution and be vigilant” in order to avoid becoming a victim.

Police are also encouraging residents to sign up for the Neighbors app produced by Ring, which facilitates the quick reporting of crime and other public safety concerns throughout the community.

The Morgan Hill Police Department released the following statement in a Dec. 9 press release:

“With the holidays quickly approaching, MHPD would like to remind our community to exercise caution and be vigilant while away from home or while shopping. Please remember to lock car doors and remove all visible personal and valuable items from unattended vehicles when possible. Package thefts are also a common problem during the holidays, and we are encouraging our community to pick up delivered packages as soon as possible. The longer a package remains unattended the higher the odds of them being stolen. If you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, please report it to MHPD. We are making additional efforts to patrol residential and commercial areas throughout the city.

“We highly encourage the community of Morgan Hill to continue helping us fight crime by hardening the target and reporting any suspicious persons and/or activity. MHPD is excited to join the Neighbors by Ring app in efforts to reduce crime in our community. This app will allow the MHPD to inform the community of real-time crime and safety events so you can always stay up to date and informed. The Neighbors by Ring App also allows you, the user, to see something and share something directly with MHPD. You do not need Ring devices to participate, anyone with any camera system can upload content to the Neighbors App.

“We are encouraging every one of you to spread the word out to the community about the Neighbors App. To download please text ‘staysafe’ to 555888. Remember if you see something share something and report it to the Morgan Hill Police Dept. Let’s team up together to keep our community safe and reduce crime!”

The Morgan Hill Police Department’s non-emergency phone number is (408) 779-2101. As always, emergencies can be reported by calling 911.