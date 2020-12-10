good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 10, 2020
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police arrest two suspects fleeing from burglary scene

Alleged burglars smashed window of Vineyard Town Center deli, police say

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
Police arrested two suspects Wednesday night who had just smashed the window of a Morgan Hill storefront and burglarized the business, according to authorities.

About 9:14pm Dec. 9, Morgan Hill Police officers responded to Erik’s Deli, 309 Vineyard Town Center, on a report of a burglary in progress, reads a press release from MHPD. Witnesses reported seeing a male suspect break a window with a foreign object and enter the business.

The suspect quickly exited the business and fled the area in a vehicle, witnesses told the police.

Officers located the vehicle as it was leaving the area and conducted a “high-risk” traffic stop, police said. Two men were detained without incident and later identified as the suspects involved in the burglary.

The suspects are identified as Francisco Araiza Rodriguez, 37, and Antonio Ledesma Rodriguez, 33, police said. They were arrested on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Francisco Araiza Rodriguez also had two felony warrants for burglary, police said.

Both suspects were booked at Santa Clara County Jail.

Morgan Hill Times Staff

