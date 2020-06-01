Morgan Hill Police arrested three people after executing a search warrant at a home in an east Morgan Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The Morgan Hill-Gilroy SWAT team conducted the search and arrests, starting about 5am May 31, according to police and neighbors.

Morgan Hill Police Sgt. Bill Norman said officers recovered two firearms and a small amount of illegal drugs during the search. Arrested were three men, but police are not releasing their names due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Norman added.

Neighbors reported hearing a series of loud banging noises from several homes away from the residence that was searched. Police Chief Shane Palsgrove said the noises were from flash-bang devices deployed by the SWAT team officers.