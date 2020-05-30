A man was shot and killed while driving on Butterfield Boulevard in Morgan Hill Friday afternoon, according to police.

About 2:14pm May 29, Morgan Hill Police officers were dispatched to the area of the Butterfield overpass south of town, on reports of a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an occupied vehicle stopped in the roadway. The male driver was unresponsive and had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a press release from Morgan Hill Police. The female passenger had not been shot but was suffering from minor injuries.

Officers began first aid on the gunshot victim and secured the scene, according to police. Fire department and EMS personnel responded and transported both occupants of the vehicle to an area hospital.

Police said the male driver had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head. The driver, who has not been identified by authorities, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting. So far, officers have determined the victims’ vehicle was traveling northbound on Butterfield Boulevard from Monterey Road, according to the press release.

The suspect vehicle pulled alongside the victims and fired multiple shots, striking the car several times, police said. The victims’ vehicle traveled a short distance and came to rest in the roadway south of Fisher Avenue.

The suspects’ vehicle was later described as a silver sedan with multiple occupants, police said. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Butterfield at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Morgan Hill Police Det. Ryan Warren or Det. Kathleen Price at (669) 253-4894 or (669) 253-4985, or email [email protected] or [email protected]