Morgan Hill Unified School District and the local community will honor the high school class of 2020 with a Saturday morning parade featuring hundreds of new graduates.

Starting 9am June 6, graduates of the class of 2020 of Sobrato, Live Oak and Central high schools will pick up their diplomas from their respective campuses before posing for a brief photo, reads a notice on the MHUSD website. From each campus, graduates will join a car parade route that will proceed down Monterey Road through downtown Morgan Hill, then up Tennant Avenue, to Butterfield Boulevard and down Cochrane Road.

Members of the community are invited to celebrate along the parade route by cheering for and applauding the graduates as they proceed along the parade route. Spectators are encouraged to bring signs, banners, noisemakers and other props.

At times between 9:30am and 12pm, graduates will enter the parade route from different locations. The parade is not a closed route, and other motorists will be traveling among the procession. Graduates’ will be easily identifiable by their caps and gowns, and decorations on their vehicles.

Morgan Hill Police will provide a motorcycle patrol along the parade route to ensure traffic safety, reads the MHUSD website. Spectators have been approved for the event.

School district officials reminded graduation celebrants that public areas are still subject to county health guidelines to reduce the spread of Covid-19. The June 6 parade should not be considered a “gathering,” reads the MHUSD website. Spectators are asked to practice social distancing and wear face coverings as suggested by health officials.

A map of the June 6 graduation parade route will be posted at mhusd.org later this week.

Online ceremonies this week

Prior to the June 6 parade, the school district will conduct online “virtual” graduation ceremonies this week for all three local public high schools.

The online ceremonies are scheduled as follows:

• Central High School, 6 to 7pm June 4

• Live Oak High School, 2 to 3pm June 5

• Sobrato High School, 6 to 7pm June 5

• Community Adult School, 6 to 7pm June 10

Links to watch each ceremony on the internet will be posted at mhusd.org later this week.