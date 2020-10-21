good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 21, 2020
Police released this photo of the firearms found in the possession of two suspects who were traveling through Morgan Hill Sept. 26.
News

Police arrest suspected firearms traffickers in Morgan Hill

Arrests stem from investigation into gang activity in Stockton

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
830
0

Following a lengthy investigation, Morgan Hill Police recently arrested two suspects who were traveling through town carrying 21 firearms that would have been distributed to criminal street gangs, according to authorities.

In June, the Stockton Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit, working with other agencies, began an investigation into the criminal activities of street gangs in the Stockton area, Morgan Hill Police reported in an Oct. 21 press release. The investigation targeted the Asian Boyz, Muddy Boyz Crips, Lil Ruthless Criminals Comstocc Crips, Loctown Crips and Asian Crip gangs.

The investigation began due to an increase of violent crime involving documented gang members in the City of Stockton, police said. These groups were working together to benefit their gangs, including the Crips. Assisting Stockton Police in the investigation are the California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 26, investigators received reliable information that two suspects—Anthony Comans, 30, and Kwabena Twumasi, 35—may have been traveling through or staying in the City of Morgan Hill, police said. Both suspects are from Arizona.

The information was passed to the Morgan Hill Police Department and circulated to all officers. About 1:24pm Sept. 26, MHPD officers located Comans and Twumasi as they were exiting their 2015 Cadillac Escalade and approaching the lobby of La Quinta Inn on Condit Road, police said. Police contacted and immediately detained both suspects without incident

During a search of the Cadillac, officers found and seized 21 firearms, some of which were illegally altered to fully automatic, police said.

Comans and Twumasi were booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy and illegal possession and trafficking of firearms, police said.

Morgan Hill Times Staff

