The Morgan Hill Community Foundation has named its local philanthropists of the year for 2020. The honorees will be recognized at a free virtual ceremony on Nov. 13.

The foundation’s annual Philanthropy Night recognizes individuals who have been nominated by their nonprofit organizations for their impact on people and organizations within the Morgan Hill community, reads a press release from MHCF. “Philanthropy Night is geared toward recognizing the good work of local volunteers and philanthropists who embody the ‘Give Where You Live’ spirit,” says the press release.

This year’s honorees are:

-American Association of University Women, Morgan Hill branch: Patricia Toombs

-City of Morgan Hill: Dan McCranie

-City of Morgan Hill Youth Action Council: Ria Deshpande

-Edward Boss Prado Foundation: Brittney Sherman & David Allen

-Indian Association of South Santa Clara County: Poonam Chabra

-Learning and Loving Education Center: Christa Hanson

-Magical Bridge Foundation: Anna Gervacio

-Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce: Morgan Hill Business Community

-Morgan Hill Community Law Enforcement Foundation: Don Larkin and Craig van Keulen

-Morgan Hill Historical Society: Andrea Bazely

-Morgan Hill Community Foundation: Janet Librers-Leach

-Poppy Jasper International Film Festival: Marilyn Pifer

-Reach Out: Debbie Lee Molyneaux

-Rotary Club of Morgan Hill: Lorena Tuohey

-San Martin Neighborhood Alliance: Scott Jensen

-Silicon Valley Clean Energy: Yvonne Martinez Beltran

-South Valley Science and Engineering Fair: Heidi Black

-The Sue’s Story Project: Nancy Dudley, Daryl Canham and Stefan Frazier

-Visit Morgan Hill: Bina Roy Desai

This year’s online philanthropy event will include both live presentation and pre-recorded segments to ensure that the program is fast paced and enjoyable for participants and viewers. Focus will be placed on the stories and actions of the nominees who work to support people in the greater Morgan Hill Area. The Master of Ceremonies will be Jona Denz-Hamilton 94.5 Bay FM Air Personality and long time host of the philanthropy event.

“In order to celebrate the nominees and to have as many of their family, friends and community observe the program we are providing free attendance to this virtual event,” said Steve Cox, MHCF board member. “We will also have the option for attendees to purchase a ticket for a take-out dinner at a local restaurant and a packet specially prepared for the event. A donation will be made to the MHCF Disaster Relief Fund for each ticket purchased to support local non-profit response to Covid-19.”

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, MHCF has granted approximately $48,000 this year to local nonprofits to help those in need with meals, rent assistance and a variety of social programs. In addition, MHCF has worked with the Morgan Hill Unified School District and YMCA to help offset approximately $34,000 in tuition for essential workers child care.

“We are very appreciative of sponsors for the Philanthropy Awards Event whose donations enable MHCF to provide grants to Non-Profit organizations supporting our community,” said Bob Lipscomb, MHCF Vice President. “Through sponsorships, individual donations and the work of philanthropists, people in the Morgan Hill Area are working to make a difference in our community.”

Individuals and organizations sponsoring this year’s Philanthropy Awards Event include: Anaerobe Systems, Edward Boss Prado Foundation, Granite Rock, Hayes Financial, Heritage Bank, Jachimowicz Law Group, Kent Construction, Ladera Grill, Neil Berman for Rucka, O’Boyle, Lombordo & McKenna, Pinnacle Bank, Recology South Valley, Rene Spring and Mark Hoffman, Rosy’s at the Beach, Silicon Valley Clean Energy and Trammell Crow Company.

For more information on the Nov. 13 virtual Philanthropy Night celebration, visit the MHCF website at www.morganhillcf.org.