Anita Hin, owner of Lombardo’s Donuts, is working to maintain her family business during the ongoing flurry of construction activity in Morgan Hill.

The shop has served the community since 1966 and has remained in Hin’s family for about 40 years, passing from her uncle to her aunt, then her cousin, before Hin took over the family business about 20 years ago. Now she and her brother, Mongkul Hin, run daily operations at the beloved shop, located at 219 West Main Ave.

Alongside the other businesses in the shopping center at the corner of Main and Hale, Lombardo’s has been heavily impacted by the ongoing roadwork associated with the Upper Llagas Creek Flood Control Project. Road closures and detours have severely hurt their grab-and-go business model, which relies on customers making quick stops.

“A lot of people, when they go into a donut shop, they have no more than five minutes,” Hin explained. “They run in and they run out, they just want to grab something for breakfast, like kids on their way to school. I just don’t have that kind of traffic anymore.”

Construction timing impacts Lombardo’s Donuts particularly hard as road closures typically overlap with the shop’s early morning business hours. Additionally, detour routes divert drivers onto Monterey Road, where another donut shop captures business that might otherwise have gone to Lombardo’s.

Hin credits community support with sustaining her business during this frustrating period.

“The only reason why I’m in business is the community,” she said. “The community in Morgan Hill is super strong. People here know my family. Without them, this store would have been gone already, a long time ago.”

Project timelines have extended beyond original estimates, leaving Hin uncertain how much longer her family-run business can weather this storm.

“It has been going on for way too long, like five years,” Hin said. “When they first proposed the project, it was supposed to be three years. That was supposed to be for the water line and the sewage, but now they have also added the electrical into it too, so I don’t know.”

The city expects to reopen the Hale Avenue segment of the project no sooner than Sept. 30, with completion of the entire project estimated for 2027.

Hin remains grateful to the community, especially during her mother’s health challenges.

“I want to thank the Morgan Hill community, and let them know that me and my family appreciate everything that they do to keep me in business,” she said. “I also want to thank the community for all of the prayers they have given my mom. I appreciate everything that they have done.