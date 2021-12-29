good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 28, 2021
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police arrest fast food robbery suspects

Two men allegedly stole twice from same location

By: Staff Report
3
0

Morgan Hill Police arrested two men who robbed a local fast-food restaurant twice this month, according to authorities.

On Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, two suspects entered Burger King, 1107 Cochrane Road, and demanded money, Morgan Hill Police reported in a press release. Restaurant employees complied and gave the robbers cash from the register.

The suspects fled on foot and were not immediately located, police said.

MHPD detectives investigated and identified the suspects as Pedro Aragon, 23, and Jacob Saldivar, 23—both of Morgan Hill—police said.

On Dec. 21, officers located Aragon and Saldivar in Morgan Hill, and arrested both without incident. During a search of Aragon’s home, officers found a loaded AR-15 rifle, large capacity magazines and numerous rounds of ammunition, police said.

Aragon was booked on suspicion of robbery, burglary, conspiracy, probation violation, unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of an assault weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity magazine, police said.

Saldivar is accused of robbery, burglary, conspiracy and a probation violation, according to authorities.

Both suspects were booked into custody at Santa Clara County Jail.

The MHPD investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case may call Det. Adrian Sapien at 669.253.4995 or email [email protected]

Information can be provided anonymously online at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
